Birthday girl Kirsten shimmers in silver at 'Spiderman' launch

1 MAY 2007



The US premiere of Spiderman 3 was always going to be a glittering event, but leading lady, Kirsten Dunst added extra sheen to the proceedings when she adopted silver screen glamour - literally. The pretty blonde had picked out a shimmering, metallic-hued Versace gown for the occasion, created a striking impression against a black version of the red carpet, which marked the latest sequel's darker theme.



The screening, at a cinema in the New York district of Queens - fictional home of Spiderman's alter ego Peter Parker - was a double celebration for the Marie Antoinette star, as it was also her 25th birthday. And fans gathered outside the venue treated her to a rousing rendition of Happy Birthday as she arrived.



Her celebrity duties done, Kirsten said she was looking forward to partying with loved ones who had flown in to help her celebrate her big day. Among them was the actress' British rocker beau, Razorlight frontman Johnny Borrell.



The birthday girl wasn't the only celebrity taking a sterling approach to her outfit for the night. James Blunt's former flame, Czech-born model Petra Nemcova was also shimmering in an eye-catching silver gown. Other high-profile guests catching up on Spiderman's latest escapades included the main man himself, Toby Maguire, rap mogul P Diddy and Thelma And Louise star Susan Sarandon.