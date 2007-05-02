Drew's ace night out with her hunky 'Lucky You' co-star Eric

2 MAY 2007



The title of her new flick is Lucky You and Drew Barrymore would certainly have been the envy of all the ladies at the movie's premiere during New York's Tribeca Film Festival. Looking fresh and flirty in a Fifties-style strapless dress, Drew cuddled up with her co-star Eric Bana.



Vivacious Drew seems to have bounced back after splitting from her long-term boyfriend Strokes drummer Fabrizio Moretti. The actress and producer is hot property right now, having topped a US magazine poll of the 100 Most Beautiful People and been named CoverGirl cosmetics' newest model. She has also been linked with director Spike Jonze, with the pair spotted on a series of cosy dates in recent months.



Her latest cinematic offering - a romantic comedy about a hotshot poker player trying to win a Vegas tournament, but fighting a losing battle with his personal problems - opens across the UK on June 22.



As Drew was promoting her flick, fellow Charlie's Angel Lucy Liu was also treading the red carpet at the Big Apple festival to introduce her latest screen offering, Watching The Detectives. In the movie the petite actress plays a femme fatale who plays havoc with the life of a film buff when she ropes him into one of her adventures.