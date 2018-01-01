Stunning Scarlett delivers bombshell glamour at benefit

4 MAY 2007



"If you go to a glamorous event, you should look glamorous," said Scarlett Johansson recently, and the elegant star was clearly following her own advice to the letter when she attended a New York charity gala this week. The blonde bombshell looked a million dollars as she stepped out in satin – tipped to be one the hottest trends of the summer. Teamed with her flawless skin and champagne-blonde locks, the graduated, pink and blue gown helped create a perfect Hollywood princess look.



The Lost In Translation beauty was treading the red carpet on Thursday to give a boost to the Louis Vuitton Love Party in aid of Oxfam. In recent times she has become increasingly involved with the charity, and earlier this year took advantage of a break from making movies to visit India and Sri Lanka with the organisation to meet tsunami survivors and see for herself what conditions were like.



Scarlett hasn't been on set since shooting The Other Boleyn Girl in November, making it her longest break from acting in five years. She's due back in front of the cameras soon, however, when she teams up again with director Woody Allen to lens his next big screen offering, Midnight In Barcelona, this summer.



A firm favourite with the legendary movie-maker - who cast her in Match Point and Scoop - the 22-year-old beauty has made it clear that she's keen to continue the collaboration. "Would I work with him again? I'd sew the hems of his pants if he asked me to," she revealed recently.