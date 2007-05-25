Ladies' night as Kylie and Angelina attend 'Ocean's' premiere

Designer dresses and millions of pounds worth of jewels got an airing on the red carpet on Thursday as the beautiful people turned out for the world premiere of Ocean's Thirteen in Cannes. Leading the throng was Kylie Minogue whose avant-garde shift dress had photographers in a frenzy. Currently planning a return to acting with an appearance in Doctor Who, the Aussie singer was on headline-making form in a corset-style Dolce and Gabbana mini dress and perilously high platform heels, teamed with an intricate coiffure.



Meanwhile, A Mighty Heart actress Angelina was supporting her partner Brad Pitt in screen goddess style - opting for a floor-sweeping lemon affair by Emanuel Ungaro accessorised with Chopard diamonds. The pair kept close to each other as they made their way to the screening, pausing for a tender embrace along the way.



Others sharing the limelight included New Yorker Ellen Barkin - who stars in the latest installment of the heist films - resplendent in a burgundy gown, Marks and Spencer model Noemie Lenoir, and burlesque dancer Dita von Teese. Of course the men got a look in, too. Brad was joined by his equally photogenic cast-mates George Clooney, Matt Damon, Don Cheadle and Andy Garcia, all encapsulating the Rat Pack look with slicked-back hair and elegant tuxes.