Excited mum-to-be Naomi 'strong' and blossoming

1 JUNE 2007



Naomi Watts is clearly taking imminent motherhood in her stride - despite looking like she might give birth at any moment. Casual in combats and cap the actress - whose baby is due in July - stopped off for an al fresco lunch at the trendy Café Gitane in New York's Soho district on Wednesday, resting her hands on her bump as she took in the scene from her outdoor table. "I've never seen anyone handle a pregnancy so well," confirmed fiancé Liev Schrieber recently. "She's amazing."



The Kent-born King Kong star has said she's loving the experience of being pregnant. "I'm just being relaxed and moving at a much slower pace and enjoying it," said the 38-year-old. "I just feel very energetic and strong." Naomi, who met her beau when they filmed The Painted Veil together, doesn't know the baby's sex so has been putting off choosing a name.



But one moniker definitely not in the running is Liev. "It's an awful name," says the dad-to-be, whose starring in the Broadway revival of Talk Radio until June 24 when he'll take time off to help prepare for the baby's birth.