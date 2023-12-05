Demi Moore, Calista Flockhart, more A-listers unveil most dramatic transformation yet – see new Feud poster

Ryan Murphy's Feud is back with a brand new season after nearly seven years away, tackling another vestige of old Hollywood with a stellar A-list cast.

The highly-publicized FX show returns with its second season, titled Capote vs The Swans, and has unveiled its first poster featuring the show's leading ladies.

The poster sees the six "swans," Calista Flockhart, Chloë Sevigny, Diane Lane, Demi Moore, Molly Ringwald, and Naomi Watts donning sleek black dresses, adorned in black swan boas and corresponding headdresses.

© Hulu/FX The poster for "Feud: Capote vs The Swans"

The show was captioned with the tagline "The Original Housewives," and a caption alongside the poster read: "So excited to share the official poster for Feud: Capote vs. The Swans — premiering January 31st on FX."

Fans excitedly reacted with heart and flame emojis galore and left responses like: "I just can't wait," and: "This will be EPIC!!!!!!! Cannot wait!" as well as: "This made me extra gay already, thank you, I can't wait."

Take a look at the original season of Feud below to get an idea of its style, and read on for more details about the upcoming Feud: Capote vs The Swans…

WATCH: Ryan Murphy's Feud season one detailed the hostility between Hollywood legends Joan Crawford and Bette Davies

Who will the stars be playing in the second season of Feud?

The leading ladies of the show will play the "swans," aka the elite coterie of socialites who surrounded prolific American author Truman Capote.

© Getty Images The FX series covers the fall from grace of American writer Truman Capote

Naomi plays Babe Paley, the impossibly glamorous wife of CBS founder William S. Paley, Chloë plays C.Z. Guest, internationally renowned cover girl, fashion designer, and muse to the likes of Andy Warhol.

Calista plays Lee Radziwill, a P.R. executive and Jackie Kennedy's younger sister who was well known for her celebrity friends and her affluent husbands, while Diane plays Slim Keith, a socialite and wife of Howard Hawks who was credited with making Lauren Bacall famous.

© Getty Images Truman's coterie of socialites, aka "swans," are the center of the story

Demi plays Ann Woodward, a former showgirl and radio actress who was accused of murdering her husband William Woodward Jr., and Molly plays Joanne Carson, second wife of Johnny Carson and close friend to Capote, who is portrayed by Tom Hollander.

What is the second season of Feud about?

The show is set in the '70s and captures Capote's publishing of the short story "La Côte Basque 1965," which was set to be a chapter in his upcoming book Answered Prayers.

© Getty Images The American author fell from his high society perch after a short story seemed to betray his socialite friends

The short story was seen as a betrayal of confidences of the women who had supplied him with his jet-setter life and information, aka the swans, and attracted immediate backlash from members of high society for its candid takes on murder and adultery.

As a result, the ladies involved, who were easily identifiable through the thinly veiled references, cut him off, which resulted in his fall from standing in society, leading up to his death in 1984.

© Getty Images Ryan will once again lead the second season of "Feud"

When does Capote vs The Swans release?

Feud: Capote vs The Swans will be released on FX and Hulu on January 31st, 2024, nearly seven years after the original season, Feud: Bette and Joan, premiered on March 5th, 2017.

