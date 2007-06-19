Julia has a baby boy while Tiger's family gets new addition

19 JUNE 2007



Both Julia Roberts and Tiger Woods are celebrating additions to their family this week. On Monday the Erin Brockovich star and her husband of five years, cameraman Danny Moder, welcomed baby Henry Daniel.



Weighing in at 8lbs 8oz, the new arrival is a brother to the couple's two-year-old twins Hazel and Phinnaeus. A spokeswoman for the 39-year-old star said: "The Moder family is doing great."



Meanwhile the world's richest sportsman announced the birth of a daughter on his website - just 24 hours after he came second in the US Open, beaten by one shot. Sam Alexis is the first child for the golf phenomenon and his wife Elin Nordegren. "Both Elin and Sam are doing well and resting peacefully," wrote Tiger. "This is truly a special time in our lives and we look forward to introducing Sam to our family and friends over the next few weeks."



Completing the hat-trick of births was Mission: Impossible 3 actress Keri Russell and her husband Shane Dreary, who have become parents to a little boy they've named River. The 31-year-old - who gained fame on TV drama Felicity - will be back in the spotlight when she appears on cinema screens in the indie romantic comedy Waitress later this year.