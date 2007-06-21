Tom and Katie see Australia's richest man wed on Riviera

The Mission: Impossible actor and his wife of seven months held hands during the romantic outdoor ceremony in the hotel grounds

Photo: © Rex

Click on photos for gallery

They were the most high profile guests at the lavish wedding of media mogul James and his bride Erica, who tied the knot in a civil ceremony and then under a flower canopy

Photo: © Rex

Around 100 friends and family had jetted in from all over the globe to attend the service overlooking the Med

Photo: © Rex