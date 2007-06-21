Tom and Katie see Australia's richest man wed on Riviera

hellomagazineWeb
The Mission: Impossible actor and his wife of seven months held hands during the romantic outdoor ceremony in the hotel grounds
They were the most high profile guests at the lavish wedding of media mogul James and his bride Erica, who tied the knot in a civil ceremony and then under a flower canopy
Around 100 friends and family had jetted in from all over the globe to attend the service overlooking the Med
21 JUNE 2007
Memories of their own romantic wedding in Italy must have come flooding back as Tom Cruise and Katie Holmes witnessed Wednesday's seafront nuptials of longstanding media mogul pal James Packer and his bride, model Erica Baxter. Holding hands and smiling from ear to ear, the Hollywood couple sat side by side for the outdoor service in the grounds of the Hotel Du Cap Eden Roc on the French Riviera.
Billionaire Australian James spent the night before on his family's converted ice-breaker, the Arctic P and married Erica in a private civil service at Antibe's town hall a few hours in advance of the main extravaganza - where the newlyweds exchanged vows again under a flower-bedecked canopy. Erica looked radiant in a haute couture affair by John Galliano for Christian Dior, said to cost $100,000.
No detail had been overlooked in the lavish reception that followed. The hotel pool was decorated with candles and lilies, while white trees strung with fairylights were erected in the garden as the evening drew on. Tom and Katie - elegant in an emerald green gown - happily mingled with the other guests who they no doubt have got to know during the last couple of days at a series of pre-wedding parties in the Mediterranean hotspot.
