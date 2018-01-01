Guitar man Dennis rocks The Big Easy at live gig

22 JUNE 2007



Like Kevin Costner and several other multi-talented A-list actors, Dennis Quaid has more then one string to his bow. In addition to being a silver screen star, he's also a singer. And it was his musical persona he unleashed on Thursday as he performed at a free summer gig in New Orleans with his band The Sharks. And, inspired by the buzzing atmosphere, he took his guitar into the audience giving delighted fans a close-up experience of his musical skills.



It wasn't coincidence that Dennis was appearing in the legendary home of jazz. The special concert series pairs pop-culture movie classics with live musical performances by the film's featured stars in the cities where they were filmed. So following Dennis' performance there was a screening of his 1987 New Orleans-based crime drama The Big Easy, in which he played Detective Remy McSwain.



Fellow thesps Bruce Willis and Kevin Bacon are also due to thrill the crowds during the series of gigs. The Bruce Willis Blues Band will play a set at Florida's Kennedy Space Center on August 2 before an outdoor screening of the action hero's 1998 flick Armageddon. Before that, Kevin's group The Bacon Brothers will treat Baltimore to a rock show on July 15 to celebrate the 25th anniversary of his coming-of-age film The Diner.