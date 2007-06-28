Ashley Jensen moves up in the world with swish LA pad

Two years ago she was virtually unknown - one of the faces in the background on EastEnders and Casualty. But today Scottish actress Ashley Jensen has joined the likes of Cat Deeley, Hugh Laurie and Michelle Ryan in taking her acting career to new levels across the pond and joining the Hollywood jet set. The most recent evidence of which is her new purchase - a swish £1.7 million house in the celebrity packed Los Feliz area of Los Angeles.



The 37-year-old Scot has bought the luxury home with her husband of six months, former The Bill actor, Terence Beesley. The 2,400-square-foot house, which has half an acre of land and city-to-ocean views, will make the perfect base for Ashley as she continues her role as Christina in Ugly Betty - which is fast making her a familiar face in the US.



She may be enjoying her slice of the American dream - residing in the same exclusive Hollywood district as Leonardo DiCaprio and Colin Farrell - but the actress admits that doesn't stop her missing life in the UK. "I've become one of those people who seek Britishness everywhere. Like the folk that go to Spain and order a full English breakfast," she says. "I've got Iron Bru in my cupboard - I've never drunk Iron Bru in my life! I've got Marmite and marmalade, and I go and buy veggie Cornish pasties."



Though she's clearly pining for the odd reminder of home, Ashely will soon have a chance to get back in touch with her British roots. She's due back on home turf this summer to film the final part of Extras.