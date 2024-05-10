Red, White & Royal Blue sequel confirmed - details

Great news for fans of the blockbuster romantic comedy Red, White & Royal Blue as Amazon MGM Studios has officially announced that a sequel is in development, bringing back heartthrobs Nicholas Galitzine and Taylor Zakhar Perez.

The announcement was made on Thursday following a special screening of the film in Culver City, California, sparking celebrations among the cast and their ardent followers.

"Yes, there's going to be a sequel to the movie," shared director Matthew Lopez to cheers from the crowd.

"Matthew and I are writing it together, that's all we can say," added Casey McQuiston, the author of the original novel.

When asked what fans can expect, Matthew shared: "What made this film what it is was that it was made with a lot of love and care, and we all had dog-erared copies of the book on set.. but we knew what it meant to be people and we were determined not to screw it upp and so the only thing I can say about a sequel is it will be ade with the same attention and love."

Red, White, & Royal Blue - Official Trailer

Matthew went on to say that it would only be possible if the original cast were happy to return, a sentiment he told HELLO! in 2023.

"Even if Casey never wrote a book, I would if there was demand for it," Matthew told HELLO!, adding: "And if Casey and Taylor [Zahkar Perez] and Nick [Galitzine] wanna work on it, then who am I to say no?"

The original film, which captured the hearts of millions worldwide, followed the enchanting yet complicated love story between Alex Claremont-Diaz, played by Taylor Zakhar Perez, the First Son of the United States, and Prince Henry, portrayed by Nicholas Galitzine, who is third in line to the British throne. Their journey from adversaries to lovers not only captivated viewers but also mirrored the plot of the bestselling novel by Casey McQuiston, from which the film was adapted.

Since its debut on Amazon Prime Video in August 2023, the film not only soared to the top of the streaming service's Top 10 movie list but also became a social media phenomenon, sparking widespread speculation and hope for a sequel.

Casey McQuiston, the brain behind the beloved novel, teased the possibility in a November 2023 interview with Out magazine, playfully hinting, “Of course, I would love to,” before adding, “I don’t think I’m allowed to say anything more than that — at this point.”

© Jonathan Prime Taylor Zakhar Perez as Alex Claremont-Diaz and Nicholas Galitzine as Prince Henry in Prime Video's Red, White & Royal Blue.

The star-studded lineup in the first film included Uma Thurman as Alex’s mother, President Ellen Claremont, Clifton Collins Jr. as Alex's father, Senator Oscar Diaz, and notable performances by Sarah Shahi, Rachel Hilson, and Stephen Fry.

© Jonathan Prime Taylor Zakhar Perez as Alex Claremont-Diaz and Uma Thurman as President Ellen Claremont in in Prime Video's Red, White & Royal Blue.

As of now, it’s not clear whether the sequel will premiere on streaming platforms or receive a theatrical release, but either option promises to draw significant attention. In the meantime, Nicholas and Taylor have been actively engaging with fans on the FYC (For Your Consideration) circuit, with Galitzine also promoting his roles in other high-profile projects like the Starz limited series Mary & George and the Prime Video romance The Idea of You, where he stars opposite Anne Hathaway.

Producers Greg Berlanti and Sarah Schechter of Berlanti Schechter Films, along with Michael McGrath and López, are set to produce the sequel, ensuring that the charm and appeal of the original film are preserved and expanded.

© Amazon Amazon MGM Studios has officially announced that a sequel is in development

McQuiston will also be involved as an executive producer, adding a layer of authenticity and continuity to the sequel.

Alongside the announcement, Amazon tantalized fans by releasing a teaser poster for the sequel, further heightening the excitement around what is sure to be one of the most anticipated follow-ups in romantic comedy history.