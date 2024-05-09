Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Blue Blood's Tom Selleck's net worth revealed as he talks being 'set for life'
Newsletter
Newsletter

Subscribe

Subscribe
Follow HELLO! at:
Digital Cover film

Blue Blood's Tom Selleck's net worth revealed as he talks being 'set for life'

The actor has led Blue Bloods for 13 years 

Hannah Hargrave
US Deputy Editor
2 minutes ago
Share this:

Tom Selleck's time on Blue Bloods is coming to an end as the long-running CBS show airs its final season. 

But Tom, 79, is walking away with more than just happy memories, as his pockets have been lined substantially during his 13 years on the show. 

Now, as he considers his future in the entertainment industry, he's spoken about whether he's "set for life" or if he must continue working. 

So, how much is Tom worth and what did he earn from Blue Bloods?

Recommended videoYou may also likeWATCH: Tom Selleck talks favorite Blue Bloods moment

What was Tom's salary on Blue Bloods?

Tom has been leading the show since 2010 when he joined the cop drama as Commissioner Frank Reagan.

He reportedly earns an impressive $200,000 per episode which equates to approximately $5 million per season. 

While it's a pretty penny, when he was at the helm of Magnum P.I. in the mid-80s, Tom raked in $500,000 per episode, which would equate to over $1 million per episode today. 

Tom Selleck (center) stars as patriarch Frank Reagan in Blue Bloods© CBS
Tom stars as patriarch Frank Reagan in Blue Bloods

What is his net worth?

According to Parade, Tom has a net worth of $45 million, which has been earned over a decades-long career in the TV and film industry. 

He rose to fame as Magnum P.I. and starred in the show for more than eight years. 

In 1985, Tom received five Emmy Award nominations for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series.

Tom Selleck as the titular investigator in the television series 'Magnum, P.I.', circa 1985. He is posing with his red Ferrari 308.© Getty Images
Tom as 'Magnum, P.I.', circa 1985

He's starred in more than 50 other movies since finding fame as private investigator Thomas Magnum, including Three Men and a Baby, Lassiter and Mr. Baseball. 

In addition, he had a recurring role as Monica Gellar's love interest in Friends, and many other TV roles. 

Tom's 'set for life' comments

Recently, the star opened up about the end of Blue Bloods and said: “Working alongside these incredible actors, writers, producers, directors, and crew has been a dream come true and I’m grateful to have been a part of this extraordinary group for over 275 episodes."

Tom Selleck and wife Jillie Mack red carpet
Tom with wife Jillie Mack

But confessed he does worry about what roles he's land going forward. 

"You know, hopefully I keep working enough to hold onto the place," he told CBS about living on his 63-acre avocado farm in California. 

Correspondent Tracy Smith asked: "Seriously, that's an issue? If you stopped working?"

Tom Selleck on Blue Bloods
Tom has concerns about his working future

To which Tom wistfully responded: "That's always an issue. If I stopped working, yeah. Am I set for life? Yeah, but maybe not on a 63-acre ranch!"

The end of Blue Bloods

While the show is set to end, Tom isn't giving up just yet. When asked whether it was goodbye forever, during a conversation on Sunday Morning, Tom mused: "Well, that's a good question. I will continue to think that CBS will come to their senses!

Donnie Wahlberg, Tom Selleck, Bridget Moynahan and Will Estes at a CBS event© Getty
Tom and the cast of Blue Bloods

"We're the third-highest scripted show in all of broadcast. We're winning the night. All the cast wants to come back. And I can tell you this: we aren't sliding off down a cliff. We're doing good shows, and still holding our place. So, I don't know. You tell me!"

Sign up to HELLO Daily! for the best royal, celebrity and lifestyle coverage

By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information, please click here.

Other Topics

More TV and Film

See more