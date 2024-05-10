Baby Reindeer's 'real Martha' criticises Piers Morgan after interview

The woman who allegedly inspired the character of Martha in Netflix's hit drama Baby Reindeer has criticised Piers Morgan after he interviewed her this week.

Scottish lawyer Fiona Harvey appeared on Piers' YouTube show Uncensored to "set the record straight" about allegations depicted in the Netflix drama.

In the series written by and starring comedian Richard Gadd, his character Donny Dunn is relentlessly stalked by a middle-aged woman named Martha, who becomes obsessed with him after he offers her a free cup of tea during a pub shift.

Fiona Harvey appeared on Piers Morgan's Youtube show

During her interview with Piers, Martha described the drama as a "work of fiction" and "hyperbole", denying claims that she stalked the comedian, attacked his girlfriend and sent him 41,000 emails, hundreds of voice messages and 106 letters.

Fiona has now revealed she felt "used" by Piers, who she said placed "a heavy emphasis" on the amount of emails she allegedly sent to Richard.

© Ed Miller/Netflix Jessica Gunning portrays Martha in Baby Reindeer

"There was a heavy emphasis from Piers Morgan on Gadd and the emails I am supposed to have sent," she told the Daily Record.

"I have my own thoughts on it that I'd like to keep to myself but I wouldn't say I was happy. It was very rapid to try to trip me up. He did it fast-paced to catch me off guard," she continued.

© Ed Miller/Netflix Richard Gadd wrote and starred in Baby Reindeer

"It seemed to me that I was set up. I feel a bit used."

After its release in April, Baby Reindeer became a word-of-mouth hit and has reached almost 60 million views in its first month, putting it on track to become one of Netflix's most popular shows of all time.

WATCH: How Baby Reindeer became an overnight phenomenon

Some viewers of the show attempted to track down the identities of the people who inspired some of the show's characters, prompting Richard to issue a statement urging fans to stop speculation.

"Hi everyone, people I love, have worked with, and admire … are unfairly getting caught up in speculation," penned the actor. "Please don’t speculate on who any of the real life people could be. That's not the point of our show."

© @mrrichardgadd/Instagram Richard urged fans to stop speculation in an Instagram statement

Whilst speaking to Piers, Fiona, who said she had not watched Baby Reindeer, claimed she met Richard at a pub in London "five or six" times.

She also revealed that she had received death threats online. "On the internet, sleuths tracked me down and hounded me and gave me death threats," she said. "So it wasn't really a choice. I was forced into this situation."