Law & Order: Organized Crime renewed for season 5 - but with major change

It's good news for fans of Law & Order: Organized Crime as the hit spin-off show is officially returning for a fifth season – but with a big change.

After four seasons on NBC, the show is moving to Peacock, where it will stream exclusively. It comes after weeks of speculation that the show would transition to the streaming platform.

The news will come as a relief to fans as it was the last of Dick Wolf's shows to be renewed, with the two other Law and Order shows, as well as all three One Chicago dramas, green-lit for further seasons back in March.

© Virginia Sherwood/NBC Law & Order: Organized Crime has been renewed for season five

For those unfamiliar with the drama, Law & Order: Organized Crime stars Christopher Meloni as Detective Elliot Stabler, a role he first played on Law and Order: SVU before his departure ahead of season 13.

The series follows Stabler as he returns to New York to take on the city's most powerful organized crime syndicates, rebuilding his life following the heartbreaking murder of his wife.

Danielle Moné Truitt, Rick Gonzalez, and Ainsley Seiger also star in the series.

© Will Hart/NBC Danielle Moné Truitt stars as Sergeant Ayanna Bell in the series

It's an exciting time for the Law and Order franchise as Dick Wolf Productions has launched a fourth spin-off, Law & Order Toronto: Criminal Intent, which follows "an elite squad of detectives who investigate high-profile crime and corruption".

The series premiered in February this year, starring Aden Young as Detective Sergeant Henry Graff, Kathleen Munroe as Detective Sergeant Frankie Bateman, Karen Robinson as Inspector Vivienne Holness, KC Collins as Deputy Crown Attorney Theo Forrester, Nicola Correia-Damude as Dr Lucy Da Silva, and Araya Mengesha as Mark Yohannes.

Fans can also look forward to the return of Law and Order and One Chicago shows for the September 2024 season.

© Getty Christopher previously starred in Law and Order: Special Victims Unit

The 2023/2024 season marked a major milestone for Law and Order: SVU, which is currently airing its 25th series.

WATCH: Mariska Hargitay talks 25 years of Law and order: SVU

In 2023, executive producer Dick shared his pride over the show's longevity in a statement at the time. "I'm pleased to continue my four-decade relationship with Universal Television and NBC," he said. "All six shows being picked up again is the ultimate accolade to our incredible casts, producers, and writers. I'd also like to thank our loyal fans who have kept our NBC shows on the air for what will be a cumulative 84 seasons."

© Getty Images Mariska Hargitay stars in Law and Order: Special Victims Unit

Celebrating the show's landmark 25th season, Lisa Katz, the president of scripted programming at NBCUniversal and Streaming, added: "We understand the emotional connection our audience has with these characters and we can't wait to bring more of their stories to the forefront next season. A huge thank you to Dick and his amazing team who are the masters of producing incredibly compelling television week after week."