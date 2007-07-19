Tom and Katie to be Oprah's neighbours in upmarket Montecito

The celebrity-studded enclave of Montecito in Santa Barbara, California, is about to boost its A-list credentials with the arrival of Tom Cruise and his wife Katie Holmes. According to reports in the US, the superstar couple has purchased three-acres of land worth $3.5 million from actor Rob Lowe and wife Sheryl where they plan to build a lavish new home. Their compound will be less than a mile down the road from a stunning $50 million mansion owned by Oprah Winfrey.



The Cruises are, of course, already well acquainted with their new neighbour. It was on the chat show queen's couch that Tom famously declared his love for the Batman Begins actress in 2005. Among the wealthiest communities in the US, Montecito is home to other big showbiz names including Steve Martin, Steven Spielberg and Kirk Douglas.



His new vacation property isn't the only thing on Tom's mind at the moment, though. The Mission: Impossible star is also apparently planning a little sightseeing. Currently filming his latest movie Valykrie in Berlin, the 45-year-old is reportedly keen to pop over to the UK to see North London's legendary Abbey Road studios. Sixties music aficionado Tom is said to be a big Beatles fan and wants to see the zebra crossing where the Fab Four posed for their Abbey Road album cover.



"They remind him of his teenage years," says one Hollywood source. "He's known to play guitar and drums at his Beverly Hills home to such classics as Wild Thing by The Troggs and You Really Got Me by the Kinks."