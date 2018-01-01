Teenage wizard Daniel turns invisible during birthday celebrations

24 JULY 2007



As possibly the world's most famous 18-year-old, being mobbed by armies of fans wherever he goes is par for the course for Daniel Radcliffe. But the young star turned the tables as he celebrated coming of age on Monday by watching England take on India at Lords cricket ground.



The London-born thesp joined a group of cricket fans queuing to get the autographs of two batsmen - who failed to recognise him. "They were doing the thing that I do when I am in a crowd of people, which is to just keep your head down and keep moving as you sign," explained the big screen star.



Daniel's invisibility spell came during his fifth day at the cricket - his first ever match. And though his Hollywood credentials and now hefty bank balance mean he could have marked his 18th in pretty much any way he wished, the sports fan said he wouldn't have chosen any other way to spend the day.



"The tabloid newspapers expected me to have some massive, extravagant birthday bash with lots of celebrities. But that's just not my thing," revealed the star, who now has access to the £20 million trust fund set up with the income from the Harry Potter films. "Just to come here is a bit of a dream really," he added.



And the actor has said he'll take an equally low-key approach to his new fortune, buying himself a £10 book, CD or DVD to celebrate his birthday. Further evidence of his down-to-earth approach came from the fact that he declined the use of a private box, choosing instead to watch the action with pals from £20 seats in the stands.



Still sporting the replica England shirt and cap he wore to the match, Daniel finished off his birthday celebrations by joining mum Maria Gresham for a drink at London's trendy Union Bar in Soho.