Home-grown US TV stars Hugh and Joely have fun at the fair

24 JULY 2007



While a new wave of British stars prepare to live the American dream, from David Beckham to new Bionic Woman and former EastEnder Michelle Ryan, those who paved the way for British talent across the pond were celebrating their success at the Fox network's All-Star party this week. Home-grown talents Hugh Laurie and Joely Richardson have been impressing US audiences for the last few years with their impeccable American accents and award-winning performances in their respective hit series House and Nip/Tuck.



The duo, who appeared together in Ben Elton's 2000 comedy Maybe Baby, joined well-known US actors such as Prison Break's Wentworth Miller and former ER actress Julianna Marguiles at the funfair-themed event. Fairground rides laid on for the stars included a Ferris wheel and dodgem cars, which were enthusiastically checked out by Hugh, an LA resident for much of the past three years.



Along with funnyman Ricky Gervais, Hugh has been nominated for American TV's upcoming Emmy awards. Joely, meanwhile, has returned to work on the fifth series of the hit plastic surgery drama Nip/Tuck, after quitting the show last November to spend more time in England with her daughter Daisy - who is reportedly better after after ungoing surgery for a circulatory problem. The 42-year-old's return also coincides with a hefty salary hike, which has brought her earnings close to $100,000 an episode.