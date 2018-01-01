New mum Naomi Watts bursting with joy during shopping trip

13 AUGUST 2007



New mum Naomi Watts could not stop smiling as she stepped out to pick up some groceries this week near her multi-million-dollar mansion in the plush LA suburb of Brentwood.



With a straw hat and sunglasses shading her from the hot summer sun, the King Kong actress looked the picture of health while buying some fruit and a bunch of blooms from an organic food store. The location for her shopping jaunt was Brentwood's Farmers' Market, the Saturday morning fair which is also a firm favourite with fellow screen star Jennifer Garner, who is often snapped there picking up supplies.



The weekend shopping trip was a rare appearance from Naomi, who hasn't been seen out and about much since giving birth to son Alexander Pete - her first child with actor Liev Schreiber - on July 25. But it was clearly the weekend for the 38-year-old mum to get out into the sunshine. She was spotted at a local café the day later with her new son.