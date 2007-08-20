Nicolas Cage enjoys the dolce vita on an Italian break with Alice

20 AUGUST 2007



Proving that even those who inhabit the Hollywood firmament need to get away from their day-to-day life, Nicolas Cage has forsaken his private island in the Bahamas for somewhere different this summer.



The National Treasure actor and his wife of three years, Alice Kim, 23, are spending their time cruising the Italian Riviera on their private yacht.



Looking the picture of contentment, the couple, who are parents to 22-month-old son, Kal-el, strolled hand-in-hand along the Italian streets – no doubt enjoying the calm before moving into their new home of Midford Castle in Bath. The gothic home is Nic's latest acquisition to a property portfolio of 14 buildings worth an estimated £33 million.



According to the castle's previous owner, the 43-year-old star was drawn to the fairytale location because of the privacy offered by its 60 acres of woods and the beauty of the landscape.



"We have a beautiful valley with its own woods," said Isabel Briggs. "When he visited in May, he walked all the way around the estate and decided that this was the place for him."