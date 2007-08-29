Glamorous Hollywood singleton Cameron takes on Ashton

Ignoring the frenzied speculation about her love life, Cameron Diaz has been filming another of those goofball comedies which make her box-office gold. Though Hollywood's most fun-loving blonde has recently been linked with magician Criss Angel and Cold Mountain actor Jude Law, on Tuesday she was focusing all her energy on work, shooting What Happens In Vegas, with Ashton Kutcher.



The wacky storyline follows the shenanigans that ensue when two people discover they've tied the knot during a night of debauchery. Complicating the scenario is the issue of a won jackpot, which the couple then proceed to fight over.



On set in front of New York's State Supreme Courthouse, where the film's supposed legal showdown takes place, Cameron seemed to be getting a kick out of the fantastic capers called for by the plot. The actress had a positive glint in her eye as she shook hands with her on-screen adversary Ashton.



The glamorous singleton, who turns 35 on Friday, appears to have turned the corner after splitting with R&B crooner Justin Timberlake and seems determined to live life to the full when it comes to both work and play.