Actors and actresses

News

PROMOTION

PROMOTION

The actress, who turns 35 this week, is enjoying her life as a bachelorette, throwing all her energy into work and play
Photo: © Rex
Click on photos to enlarge

Cameron has been on set in New York, filming a screwball comedy with Demi Moore's husband, Ashton Kutcher
Photo: © Getty Images

Glamorous Hollywood singleton Cameron takes on Ashton

29 AUGUST 2007

Ignoring the frenzied speculation about her love life, Cameron Diaz has been filming another of those goofball comedies which make her box-office gold. Though Hollywood's most fun-loving blonde has recently been linked with magician Criss Angel and Cold Mountain actor Jude Law, on Tuesday she was focusing all her energy on work, shooting What Happens In Vegas, with Ashton Kutcher.

The wacky storyline follows the shenanigans that ensue when two people discover they've tied the knot during a night of debauchery. Complicating the scenario is the issue of a won jackpot, which the couple then proceed to fight over.

On set in front of New York's State Supreme Courthouse, where the film's supposed legal showdown takes place, Cameron seemed to be getting a kick out of the fantastic capers called for by the plot. The actress had a positive glint in her eye as she shook hands with her on-screen adversary Ashton.

The glamorous singleton, who turns 35 on Friday, appears to have turned the corner after splitting with R&B crooner Justin Timberlake and seems determined to live life to the full when it comes to both work and play.

Share this article: AddThis Social Bookmark Button

Want to get sharing?


What is Yahoo! Buzz?

newsletter sign up

Your e-mail:

Latest News

ADVERTISING

BLOG

PROFILE


Lindsay Lohan

ONLINE POLL

Sorry - voting has now closed

VIDEO


New Quantum Of Solace trailer

VIDEO


All the shows from New York Fashion Week

HOROSCOPE

Make hellomagazine.com your home page | Advertising in the magazine | Advertising on the website | Disclaimer

Global HELLO! sites: ¡HOLA! Spain | HELLO! Canada | HELLO! Russia | HELLO! Greece | ¡HOLA! Mexico

© 2001-2018, HELLO! All rights reserved. Click here to let us bring the news to you! AddThis Feed Button