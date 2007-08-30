hellomagazineWeb
The British actor of the moment and his equally talented wife were the epitome of Hollywood polish at the Venice screening of James' flick
In a strapless, candy-floss pink, empire-line gown with diamante encrusted bodice and pink velvet detailing, Keira Knightley was also a star attraction at the Atonement premiere
Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie are expected in town soon, trailing clouds of Tinseltown stardust in their wake. But on Wednesday, Venice belonged to Angelina's Wanted co-star James McAvoy, who attended the screening of festival opener Atonement, a tale of star-crossed lovers, in which he stars with Keira Knightley.
The talented Brit seems to be acquiring the kind of leading-man aura that keeping A-list company gives, greeting the crowd in a dapper suit, accompanied by his glamorously turned-out wife, Anne-Marie Duff.
The acclaimed BAFTA-nominated actress, who James met on the set of Channel 4 drama Shameless, was showing off a flattering new elfin haircut and stylish black creation on her man's big occasion.
James' co-star, Keira, meanwhile, dazzled the crowds in a candyfloss pink, diamante-spangled gown cinched, empire line-style, with a pink velvet sash. The film also stars the grand dame of English acting, Vanessa Redgrave, who arrived with daughter Joely Richardson and granddaughter Daisy.
