Johnny swaps pirate cool for a Hollywood dandy look

6 SEPTEMBER 2007



Ditching his usual skull and crossbones gear for a film fest-worthy look Johnny Depp pulled out all the stops in Venice with a dapper appearance in a white tux and bow tie. The Pirates star had left behind the high seas to present his cult director friend Tim Burton with the Golden Lion statuette for lifetime achievement.



While, there remained one reflection of his boho tastes - an assortment of chunky rings visible on both hands - in every other respect the American actor resembled a Hollywood hotshot, right down to his snazzy cream shoes.



Johnny wasn't the only one to have been sartorially inspired by the big occasion. Tim and pregnant partner Helena Bonham-Carter were also turning in an elegant appearance. The iconic filmmaker was smart in a black suit, while Helena, who usually favours a 'homeless chic' approach, was very much the movie star in a silk off-the-shoulder creation.



It's no wonder the screen trio appeared so in synch. In recent years Tim has directed Johnny and 'the missus' Helena in no fewer than three movies, among them Charlie And The Chocolate Factory and this year's flick about Sweeney Todd.