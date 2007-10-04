hellomagazineWeb
Eyecatching in a lime green shirt, the One Flew Over The Cuckoo's Nest actor added his familiar wicked charisma to the glitzy evening's proceedings
The Birds star Tippi Hedren revisited her Hitchcock heyday posing alongside a poster for the cult classic
Kirk shares a moment with the best-connected dog in Hollywood, Bullseye the terrier
4 OCTOBER 2007
With charismatic Jack Nicholson heading the guest list, the American Film Institute's 40th anniversary party had all the bonhomie of a high school reunion.
Ever the charmer, the One Flew Over The Cuckoo's Nest actor was eyecatching in a lime green shirt at the glitzy affair, which included a screening of the movie classic, along with nine other iconic flicks.
The undoubted leader of the class, Kirk Douglas, got in on the fun, too, joining British actress Julie Andrews to sign vintage movie posters and chatting away to an unlikely guest, imposing bull terrier Bullseye. His furry friend had been given a special invite as the mascot of the event's sponsor, US retail giant Target.
Fellow Hollywood veterans there to raise a glass to the prestigious foundation included The Birds star Tippi Hedren, who revisited her Hitchcock heyday by posing alongside a poster for the cult classic, small screen favourite Angela Lansbury and Dirty Harry tough guy Clint Eastwood.
