Big screen pals Emma and Dustin get to work on new romance

The pair, who worked together on comedy Stranger Than Fiction, were clearly enjoying being back in each other's company
An on-screen romance is on the cards for the pair in their new flick Last Chance Harvey. Dustin's American character falls in love with Emma's lonely Englishwoman while in the British capital for his daughter's wedding
4 OCTOBER 2007
There was a meeting of American and British acting brawn this week as Dustin Hoffman and Emma Thompson began filming their new movie, Last Chance Harvey. The duo were spotted listening intently to direction from a crew member on the London Embankment set, before cameras began to roll for the romantic comedy.
The pair, who worked together two years ago on comedy Stranger Than Fiction, were clearly enjoying the chance to catch up, sitting together and chatting away between takes. And the 70-year-old American seemed to be soaking up the atmosphere of the British capital, at one point closing his eyes and leaning back to enjoy the sensation of early autumn sunshine on his face.
Dustin plays the film's protagonist, Harvey, a down-on-his-luck New York jingle writer who comes to London for his daughter's wedding. He gets more than he bargained for on the trip, however, when he falls in love with a lonely Englishwoman, played by 48-year-old Emma.
