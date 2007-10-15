Actors and actresses

Tom Hanks lead the star tributes to the 39-year-old actress at the ceremony, saying: "Everybody loves Julia Roberts. Absolutely everybody"
Julia's Closer co-star Natalie Portman was also among the famous faces at the benefit dinner
Film business honours Julia at Beverly Hills awards do

15 OCTOBER 2007

One of the most dazzling smiles in show business was on display in force at the weekend, as Julia Roberts picked up a career achievement award. The star, who has become the highest paid actress in Hollywood since rocketing to fame in Pretty Woman, spoke of her devotion to family life as she took to the podium at a Beverly Hills benefit dinner.

"More than anything, I am just the most proud wife and mother of the three most amazing children, and that is all I could ever ask for," said Julia, who gave birth to her third child, Henry Daniel, in June.

Leading the star tributes, Tom Hanks - soon to share the screen with the 39-year-old star in upcoming Afghanistan-set drama Charlie Wilson's War - spoke for all when he said: "Everybody loves Julia Roberts. Absolutely everybody."

Other stars at the gala included Natalie Portman - elegant in a strapless purple gown - and Bruce Willis. Meanwhile Julia's Pelican Brief co-star Denzel Washington was on hand to present the trophy - given annually to actors, directors and writers by charity organisation American Cinematheque. Proceeds raised from the event will go to help support aspiring film makers.

