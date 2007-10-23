Tom's mission to woo British public with epic walkabout

The Cruise effect was felt in London as the movie star swept into the capital with another Hollywood heavy-hitter, Robert Redford - and treated fans to one of his now famous marathon walkabouts.



Showing just how respected the city's film festival has become, the screen idols chose the metropolis for the world premiere of their political thriller Lions For Lambs, at which they were joined by new mum and TV presenter Myleene Klass.



Tom, who was without wife Katie Holmes, had cleared two hours in his schedule to mix with the crowd, signing autographs and posing for pictures on admirers' mobile phones.



In the future he plans to devote time to another, more well-known, Englishman. The movie hotshot is taking pal David Beckham on some high-octane boys' own adventures - after seeking Posh's approval of course.



"We'll go out and race airplanes or race some cars," he said. "I'll talk to Victoria and see if she's alright with that. We'll have some fun."