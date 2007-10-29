Retirement-shy Michael honoured for a lifetime in movies

hellomagazineWeb
Having slowed down to concentrate on his young family with Catherine, the actor is more used to supporting his wife than accepting accolades himself as he did in Georgia
At the Savannah film festival, where Michael was honoured for his career, the movie star couple were joined by the Redgrave sisters, Vanessa and Lynn
29 OCTOBER 2007
"I feel like I need to check with my doctor and see if everything's OK," joked Michael Douglas as he collected a lifetime achievement award at the Savannah film festival in Georgia.
Accompanied by his wife Catherine Zeta-Jones, the veteran Hollywood charmer was on ebullient form at the weekend ceremony.
Before getting his hands on the trophy Michael had an important message for fans of the local American football side. "First things first, congratulations to the Georgia bulldogs for beating Florida," he declared, to a round of applause.
In front of an audience which included two members of another acting dynasty, Vanessa and Lynn Redgrave, the Oscar winner also made it clear he has no retirement plans for the moment.
Sixty-three-year-old Michael has by his own admission "slowed down" in the last few years, becoming something of a family man. But at the ceremony he made it clear he's not ready to quit just yet.
