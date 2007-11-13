Meryl joins Superman's kids for a tribute to the brave actor

An uplifting fundraising gala was held in honour of Christopher Reeve as family and friends marked the third anniversary of the Superman actor's passing and eighteen months since the death of his wife Dana.



Robin Williams and Meryl Streep, both long-time friends of the Reeves, were among those celebrating the inspiring work of the late couple.



The Hollywood actors joined Matthew, 28, and Alexandra, 25, Christopher's children from a previous relationship, and 15-year-old Will, his son with Dana, at this year's 'A Magical Evening' benefit in aid of research into paralysis.



Looking remarkably like his handsome father at nearly six foot, the teenager took to the podium to thank all those who "supported me and my family through these tough times and made me smile." "I'm doing very well," added the brave lad.

Will also shared touching memories of attending the annual event with his parents. It always took his mother three attempts to leave the house, he recalled, allowing his dad, waiting in the car, a few extra minutes to compose a speech.



"He would come out on stage with these perfectly formed paragraphs," said the youngster. "And we all had a great time and enjoyed the night."