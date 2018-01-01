'Desperate Housewives' star Nicolette is pregnant say US reports

14 NOVEMBER 2007



Desperate Housewives' feisty, maternally-challenged divorcee Edie Britt, played by British actress Nicolette Sheridan, may be about to become a mum in real-life. According to reports circulating in the US the actress, who turns 44 this month, is expecting her first child with crooner fiancé Michael Bolton.



"She's absolutely glowing. Her pregnancy is the buzz of the set," revealed a Desperate Housewives source - adding the blonde star has been turning to her Wisteria Lane co-stars Felicity Huffman and Marcia Cross for baby-related advice. "She kept asking (them) about how the pregnancy would change her appearance."



Although Nicolette's representative has denied the reports, the actress, who's yet to set a date for her wedding to the Georgia On My Mind singer, has made it clear that despite her busy schedule she hasn't ruled out the idea of motherhood. "I don't know how I'd have time to deal with it," she said, "but being a mom is so special. Of course, if it happened, I would just make time!"



If the reports are true Nicolette - who would be a first-time mum - will be able to rely on her fiancé's experience. Fifty-four-year-old Michael has three daughters - Isa, Holly and Taryn - from a previous marriage.