The best actress winner, Keira was thrilled to receive her trophy for Atonement, from rising Brit sensation Charlie Cox

Elegant new mum Myleene proved she's already back in the swing of things, with her first major presenting job since the birth of her daughter Ava

Parky is congratulated for his lifetime achievement award by fellow TV host Gloria Hunniford and his wife Mary

