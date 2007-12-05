hellomagazineWeb
Jodie Foster, who won a prestigious award at the breakfast bash in Beverly Hills, was joined at the ceremony by her proud mum Evelyn
Hairspray co-stars Queen Latifah and John Travolta hosted the ceremony, which honours powerful women in the entertainment industry
5 DECEMBER 2007
It was a morning with a difference for Jodie Foster and her proud mum this week, as the pair attended Hollywood's annual Power 100 Breakfast in LA. The Very Long Engagement star's day certainly got off to a great start after she was honoured with a prestigious leadership honour.
"I'm not sure why I'm here today," said the self-deprecating 45-year-old. "I'm not powerful. I'm fragile, unsure, and I struggle to get there - wherever there is. I've been in this business for 42 years; there's no way to do that and not be as nutty as a fruitcake."
Hairspray stars John Travolta and Queen Latifah were on presenting duties at the annual breakfast bash which honours powerful women in the entertainment industry. And 53-year-old John, who played a woman in the remake of the hit musical, became one of only a handful of men ever to have given a speech at the ceremony. He joked: "I got up this morning and thought, 'Which dress should I wear?'. Because I'm a woman who believes in the empowerment of women, I wore a suit."
