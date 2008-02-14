Uma shares Valentine's eve date with Mr Darcy and hunky firemen

14 FEBRUARY 2008

Uma Thurman was the envy of women everywhere on Wednesday night as she shared the company not only of Mr Darcy actor Colin Firth but a team of hunky firemen. The American actress was in town for the London premiere of her new romantic comedy The Accidental Husband, in which she plays a radio host who has to choose between her English fiancée, played by Colin, and a New York firefighter.



Appropriately, she arrived by fire engine for the Leicester Square screening, held in aid of the Fire Service National Benevolent Fund. "I'm here with my firemen friends – life's tough," she joked. She went on to enthuse about working with the Bridget Jones actor, telling reporters: "Colin is charming and wonderful. I had the best time with him and I would love to work with him again."



As for who she's spending Valentine's Day with, Uma's first choice is no doubt her Swiss financier beau Arpad Busson. The 37-year-old actress recently shot down reports she was pregnant with their child – explaining her fuller figure was down to quitting smoking. But she says she does have plans to add to her two children from her marriage to Ethan Hawke, Maya, nine and six-year-old Levon. "I'd like more children. I asked the doctor; she tells me there's still time," she revealed during an interview with Rebook magazine.