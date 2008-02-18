The Australian actor - who filmed his double-Oscar-winning epic Braveheart in Ireland - was in Dublin to collect his Irish Film And Television Award
After picking up a Golden Globe and five Oscars for his Ireland-shot big screen epic, Braveheart, Mel Gibson presumably has a soft sport for the Emerald Isle. The Hollywood star was back on Irish shores at the weekend to pick up an outstanding contribution to world cinema award.
"I would like to do another production here," said the actor and director after accepting the gong at the Irish Film And Television awards in Dublin.
This year the event had its fair share of Tinseltown attendees. Joining Mel on the red carpet was his Lethal Weapon co-star Rene Russo and screen legend Bo Derek, elegant in an electric blue kimono-style gown.
Taking top honours at the ceremony, which celebrated Ireland's small yet talented film and TV industry, was small screen hit The Tudors, which scooped a record seven gongs.
Irish son Jonathan Rhys Meyers - who attended with his cosmetics heiress girlfriend Rena Hammer - was named best actor in a TV series for his role as Henry VIII. The series also came top in the coveted best drama series category.
Other winners on the night included Oscar hopeful Saoirse Ronan, who took home the rising star award. Meanwhile Irish prime minister's daughter Cecelia Aherne, who wrote the novel from which Hilary Swank flick PS I Love You was adapted, picked up the international actress award on behalf of the US star.