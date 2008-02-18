The Australian actor - who filmed his double-Oscar-winning epic Braveheart in Ireland - was in Dublin to collect his Irish Film And Television Award

Also toasting success was Irish star Jonathan Rhys Meyers, who attended the bash with his heiress girlfriend Rena Hammer. The actor was named best actor in a TV series for his role in The Tudors

Mel's Lethal Weapon co-star, Rene Russo, was also at the ceremony, which celebrated Ireland's small yet talented film and TV industry

