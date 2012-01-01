'I can eat maggots with the best of them' says handy Daniel

27 FEBRUARY 2008

After claiming his second Academy Award Daniel Day-Lewis has the world at his feet. So fans of the London-born actor may be surprised to hear his thoughts on what he'll do next.



"I should apply to I'm A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here," says the star, who on Sunday night won the best actor gong for his role in There Will Be Blood. "I can eat maggots with the best of them. I dare say there are still things I could turn my hand to if I had to."



Though appearing on a reality TV programme seems slightly at odds with the actor's low-key lifestyle - he's taken several lengthy acting breaks to enjoy time with his family - he says the skills he's accumulated for various film roles, including building canoes and throwing knives, would come in handy on the jungle show.



And his skills as a craftsman would also add to his value as a team member he adds. "I was always good at making stuff and using my hands when I was younger," he reveals.