Laughter all the way as family old and new join Jim Carrey at premiere

9 MARCH 2008

It was certainly a family affair for Jim Carrey at the showing of his latest film, Horton Hears A Who!. Not only was he joined by girlfriend Jenny McCarthy, but also her son Evan and his own daughter Jane.



Enjoying the Californian sunshine, the foursome were in good spirits at the premiere of the animated feature, laughing and walking around arm-in-arm.



Actress and author Jenny has often praised Jim's relationship with her five-year-old, who is autistic. The Ace Ventura star is "the autism whisperer", she says.



It seems the two boys have lots of fun together. "Jim pulls out the glove from Liar Liar and chases Evan around the house," Jenny revealed recently. "They have such a boy-boy relationship."



The two women are also enjoying being together. They have regularly been seen shopping and last week Jenny was reported to have joined Jim and his first wife, Melissa Womer, to support 20-year-old Jane and her band in concert at the House of Blues in Hollywood.



Other celebrities who brought their youngsters to the premiere included GoodFellas star Ray Liotta and mum-of-two actress Brooke Shields.



Jim's voice performance in Horton Hears A Who! marks the second time the comedy actor has played a character from a Dr Seuss book. In 2000, he starred in the live-action film of the author's How The Grinch Stole Christmas.