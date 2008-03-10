Fans atone for Keira and James’ Oscar misses as Matt reveals baby news

10 MARCH 2008

British filmgoers came out solidly behind Keira Knightley and James McAvoy's movie Atonement at Sunday's Empire Awards, voting the Ian McEwan adaptation the event's big winner.



Scottish actor James, who watched as Daniel Day-Lewis took the Oscar and Golden Globe for best actor, bagged a trophy for his performance in the World War II romance.



The flick also won best British film and best actress for Keira at the Grosvenor House ceremony. The actress was unable to pick up her award in person, but there was plenty else of interest for onlookers.



Matt Damon and his wife Luciana chose the event to announce that they have another child on the way. The couple are already parents to Isabella, two in June, and nine-year-old Alexia, Luciana's daughter from a previous relationship.



As a spokesman for the Bourne hero put it: "They couldn't be happier. They're so excited". And proudly squiring his expectant other half at the gala, Matt certainly looked delighted to be expanding their family.



Also on excellent form were Harry Potter actress Emma Watson and model of the moment Agyness Deyn. The fashionista turned heads for two reasons: her striking 'don't adjust your TV set' striped maxi dress and her loved-up display with musician boyfriend Josh Hubbard.