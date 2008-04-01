Ellen joins Dennis and Jessica in presenting their new flick

1 APRIL 2008

With the dust barely settled since she won over audiences with her performance in teenage pregnancy drama Juno, Ellen Page is set to endear herself to cinema-goers once more with a supporting role in romantic comedy Smart People. In the film the Oscar-nominated actress stars opposite Hollywood big guns Dennis Quaid and Sarah Jessica Parker.



While the character in her breakthrough movie was a punk rock-loving liberal hipster, the youngster she plays in her new big screen project is a bit of a contrast. She portrays Vanessa, a prim and preppy schoolgirl who is forced to reassess her relationship with her usually distant teacher father Lawrence - The Day After Tomorrow actor Dennis - throughout the film.



Dennis' character undergoes a life-altering series of events after a freak accident lands him in a hospital emergency ward, where he falls for a beautiful doctor – played by Sex And The City's Sarah. There's a problem, however. She's a past student of his who holds a grudge about a bad grade he gave her years before.



The film's three stars were all on the red carpet in New York this week to present their new offering. While Ellen stepped out in one of her customary dark frocks, Sarah went for an electric blue shift and leggings teamed with a pink, short-sleeved jacket. Joining the actress at the special screening was her husband of 11 years, fellow actor Matthew Broderick