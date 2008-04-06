With bull-whip in hand, Harrison Ford returns as action hero Indiana Jones in the fourth instalment of the popular film series
Veteran actor John Hurt is sworn to secrecy about details of the film, but was full of praise for his "brilliant" lead actor
Harrison Ford's highly anticipated return as all-action hero Indiana Jones will first be seen at next month's Cannes Film Festival, revealed one of its stars.
British actor John Hurt, who plays Abner Ravenwood in the flick, added he was sworn to secrecy about the details of the film. He did divulge that 65-year-old Harrison was "brilliant", however.
"I have nothing but good things to say about him," he said.
It has been 18 years since the last Indy adventure. The new instalment, The Kingdom Of The Crystal Skull, will have its worldwide release on 22 May.
As well as John and Harrison, the star-studded cast also features Australian Oscar-winner Cate Blanchett, Londoner Ray Winstone and original Indy star Karen Allen, who reprises her role as the archaeologist's old flame Marion Ravenwood.
The line-up of the prestigious French festival has still to be announced.