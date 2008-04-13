For five years, George Clooney enchanted ER fans all over the world as Dr Doug Ross. The programme gave the Oscar-winning actor his big break

The on-off relationship between Doug and Nurse Carol Hathaway, played by Julianna Margulies, was one of the major storylines in the long-running show's first few series

