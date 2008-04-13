For five years, George Clooney enchanted ER fans all over the world as Dr Doug Ross. The programme gave the Oscar-winning actor his big break
The on-off relationship between Doug and Nurse Carol Hathaway, played by Julianna Margulies, was one of the major storylines in the long-running show's first few series
It's the news fans of ER have been waiting for – the return of dishy doctor Doug Ross.
Hunky actor George Clooney has been asked to return to the hospital drama series which propelled him to international fame. The long-running show has its final episode next year and it's hoped the Michael Clayton star will come back for a special performance.
Among the ex-cast members who have also reportedly been approached is actress Julianna Margulies, who starred as George's on-off love Nurse Carol Hathaway.
According to Scott Grimes, who plays Dr Archie Morris in the programme, there is an "85 per cent" chance heart-throb George will return.
"He knows it's a historical show that's ending and he'd want to be a part of that," says the former Band Of Brothers actor. "He'd do it to help out the show because he's that kinda guy."