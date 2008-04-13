Matt has helped raise thousands to help the troubled Sudanese region and helped co-found the Not On My Watch initiative alongside his Ocean's Thirteen co-stars
"If it had been my childhood that was under attack I would have expected help," said Mission: Impossible II actress Thandie
As a UNICEF ambassador, beautiful brunette socialite Jemima Khan has helped children all around the world
13 APRIL 2008
Caring campaigner Matt Damon has led a host of international celebrities backing protests against the war in Darfur.
In a series of powerful images, Matt and a variety of famous faces - including Thandie Newton, Joely Richardson and Jemima Khan - are seen destroying toys and setting fire to children's drawings. The pictures, released to coincide with Sunday's global day of protest, are a symbol of the suffering of the youngsters in the troubled region.
"After the genocide in Rwanda we all shook our heads and said never again," said Matt. "Today, as killings mount in Darfur, we need to make never again a priority and demand protection for the most vulnerable."
Earlier in the week, Matt's fellow Darfur campaigner George Clooney met with British Prime Minister Gordon Brown to discuss the Sudanese region.
Backing Sunday's Global Day For Darfur, the screen star, who has worked tirelessly for a resolution to the crisis, called for more people to speak out.
"If we all raise our voices, the international community will have to listen and respond," he said.
As co-founders of the Not On My Watch initiative, handsome humanitarians George and Matt have helped raise more than £4.5 million for Darfur.