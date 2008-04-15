Excited dad-to-be Keith gets expectant Nicole blushing in Nashville

15 APRIL 2008

Keith Urban's excitement over his wife's expectant state was there for all to see as he and Nicole Kidman attended an awards ceremony on Monday night. The enthusiastic music icon even managed to draw a blush from the actress, who smiled and hid her pink cheeks behind her hand.



With her proud husband's hand on her tummy, a still remarkably slender Nicole was looking radiant and happy as she showed off her neat, six-months bump in a flowing scarlet gown.



The couple were back in Nashville, Tennessee - where last month they bought a mansion - to attend the Country Music Awards. And Keith, who's been on the road for months, admitted: "It's great to be able to go home and sleep in our own bed tonight!".



The dad-to-be kicked off the ceremony with a lively rendition of Raise The Barn, as his proud wife cheered from the audience. He wasn't absent from her side for long, though. After his contribution to the proceedings he immediately rejoined her in the audience.