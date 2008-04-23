Darius seduces famous fans with Southern charms in stage role

Darius Danesh got a resounding thumbs up from spectators when he reprised one of the most famous roles in movie history on the West End stage. The former Pop Idol contestant received a standing ovation from the celebrity-packed audience watching him play Rhett Butler in Gone With The Wind.



And the A-listers who turned out to see him tackle the part made famous by Clark Gable know a thing or two about charismatic performances. Showbiz veterans Joan Collins and Barbara Windsor were joined by model Twiggy in toasting the 27-year-old's success at a party after the show.



The man of the moment - who was also warmly congratulated by his Canadian actress partner Natasha Henstridge and boy band McFly - described his three-and-a-half-hours on the stage as a "blast".



While the show itself received mixed reviews, Darius will be delighted when he reads reports describing him as "bringing a seductively insolent charm" to his portrayal of the Southern hero.