Goldie leads 'laugh for peace' during first global film fest

12 MAY 2008

Her arms flung wide, Oscar-winning actress Goldie Hawn led a multi-cultural audience - linked via live broadcasts from London, Mumbai, Los Angeles, Rio de Janeiro and the pyramids of Giza in Egypt - in a worldwide laughing session. The light moment came during the world's first global film festival, which aims to bring nations together through the medium of film.



Goldie was just one of several Hollywood stars backing the inaugural Pangea Day, which linked millions of people in locations around the globe in a live programme which combined films and music with visionary speakers. The laugh-a-thon element was included to mark World Laughter Day, celebrated annually as a means to promote world peace through the power of laughter.



Joining the Private Benjamin actress onstage in LA was Sleepless In Seattle star Meg Ryan and Cameron Diaz. "Films can't change the world," said the Shrek actress, "but the people who watch them can."



Queen Noor - the stepmother of Jordan's King Abdullah - was among the A-list speakers contributing the programme, which also featured a performance by Eurhythmics musician Dave Stewart and 24 short films, some made by refugees using camera-enabled mobile phones.