Where to watch Piers Morgan's interview with Baby Reindeer's 'Martha'

Piers Morgan is set to interview the 'real Martha' on his YouTube series, Piers Morgan Uncensored, on Thursday night. The pre-recorded interview, which lasts for 30 minutes, will be shared on the channel at 8PM GMT.

The interview features Fiona Harvey, 58, who is reportedly the inspiration behind Richard Gadd's acclaimed series Baby Reindeer, which is an autobiographical tale of his experience of being stalked by the woman.

WATCH: How Baby Reindeer became an overnight phenomenon

Although Richard and the stars of the Netflix show discouraged internet sleuths from uncovering 'Martha's' true identity, Fiona shared several Facebook posts about the show and previously spoke to the Daily Record about the show.

"I'm the victim here, not Richard Gadd," she told the publication. "I've had death threats as a result of his show despite the fact that a lot of the things he claimed are just not true. Someone online said, 'If I find you I will kill you'.

© X The broadcaster's interview with the 'real Martha' will be broadcast on Thursday

"A guy in North Carolina said that he and other people were going to stalk me like I am supposed to have stalked Gadd. I got two hours of sleep last night. I thought, what if his supporters really do things like that?"

Fiona also told the Scottish Sun that she was pursuing a legal case against Netflix for billing the show as "part of a true story". She added: "I'm a highly competent lawyer. I'd have to do it myself. I'm very good."

© Ed Miller/Netflix Martha was protrayed as mentally unwell in the show

Promoting the interview on social media, Piers wrote: "The real-life Martha from Baby Reindeer breaks cover and gives me her first TV interview about the smash hit Netflix show. Fiona Harvey wants to have her say & 'set the record straight.' Is she a psycho stalker?"

Baby Reindeer: Martha's obsession in numbers © Ed Miller/Netflix Richard Gadd as Donny Dunn and Jessica Gunning as Martha in Baby Reindeer Richard Gadd has been vocal about his stalker, named 'Martha' in the show, and just how many messages, voicemails, tweets and emails he received from her before contact was cut off. It included: 41,000 emails

744 tweets

100 pages of letters

350 hours of voicemails

The interview has already proven controversial, due to 'Martha' being portrayed as severely mentally unwell on the show and concerned fans voiced their worries about her possible "exploitation".

© Ed Miller/Netflix The show has been a smash hit for Netflix

One person wrote: "This woman is mentally ill. This is irresponsible," while a second commented: "From everything I've read and seen about this lady, interviewing her in public is nothing short of exploitative."

RELATED: Baby Reindeer: The ultimate fact vs fiction guide

MORE: Baby Reindeer: woman stalked by 'Martha' before Richard Gadd reveals 'cruel' ordeal including death threats and social services visit

The series has been praised for how it handled its sensitive subject matter and its ambiguous ending with Jessica Gunning, who played 'Martha' on the show, saying: "When I read it [the final scene], I actually got goosebumps, because I thought, 'What a clever way to end this.' It’s a broken guy, really, like she was in a sense, being offered this act of kindness, and I think he’s just got an insight into what that meant at that moment."