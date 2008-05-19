Beautiful Cate, who stars as a Soviet agent in the latest Indiana Jones flick, was looking svelte despite giving birth to son Ignatius just last month
It's been 19 years since veteran actor Harrison played adventurous archaeologist Indiana but the star - accompanied by his long-term love Calista - has revealed the whole experience has left him "overwhelmed by unlikely nostalgia"
Billy Zane and Kelly Brook garnered their fair share of attention at the premiere too, confirming they're back together after splitting up a few weeks previously
Sailing down the red carpet in a smoke-hued gown, the Australian actress joined co-star Harrison Ford and his long-term love Calista Flockhart, who also sent her fair share of flashbulbs popping in an on-trend asymmetrical blue number at the event. In the adventure film - the fourth in the Indiana Jones franchise - Harrison reprises his role as the action-loving archaeologist.
"It was a life-changing experience making the first movie," reveals the veteran actor, who first played the big-screen hero 26 years ago. "The putting on of the costume reminded me of all the good times. They all come flooding back! (During) the last couple of days there have been moments where I have been overwhelmed by unlikely nostalgia."
And the 65-year-old also revealed his age didn't pose a problem while lensing his own death-defying stunts. "I am probably as fit, or possibly fitter, than I was 18 or 20 years ago," he said. "Part of it is genetic, part of it is a willingness to work hard."
Also putting in an appearance at the screening were newly reunited Kelly Brook and Billy Zane, who have rekindled their romance despite calling off their engagement a few weeks ago.