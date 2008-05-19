Beautiful Cate, who stars as a Soviet agent in the latest Indiana Jones flick, was looking svelte despite giving birth to son Ignatius just last month

Photo: © Rex

Click on photos for gallery

It's been 19 years since veteran actor Harrison played adventurous archaeologist Indiana but the star - accompanied by his long-term love Calista - has revealed the whole experience has left him "overwhelmed by unlikely nostalgia"

Photo: © Getty Images

Billy Zane and Kelly Brook garnered their fair share of attention at the premiere too, confirming they're back together after splitting up a few weeks previously

Photo: © Getty Images