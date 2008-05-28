Excitement high as 'Sex' returns to the city for New York premiere

28 MAY 2008

A pink carpet sprinkled with faux diamonds had been laid out, vertigo-inducing Manolos had been slipped on and screaming fans lined the block in their thousands. The scene was set for the New York premiere of the Sex And The City movie.



Clearly delighted to be presenting the film - which had its world premiere in London - on home territory, Sarah Jessica Parker described the atmosphere at the Radio City Music Hall as "otherworldly".



"It's one of the great nights of my professional career," declared the leading lady - who lived up to her cocktail-sipping character's reputation for fabulous dressing in a silver Nina Ricci gown.



Co-star Kim Cattrall was showing off her stunning figure in a metallic Vivienne Westwood dress, while Kristin Davis sparkled in a gold prom-style Donna Karan affair.



New girl Jennifer Hudson - Carrie Bradshaw's assistant in the movie – had also slipped on a dazzling gold number. Only Cynthia Nixon bucked the metallic trend in a floor-length white gown by Narciso Rodriguez.



And it wasn't only the actresses who were causing a stir at the screening, which was attended by Donald Trump and his wife Melania. Chris Noth – the series' Mr Big – was greeted equally enthusiastically, leading him to exclaim: "This is like a party!".