Despite having minimal knowledge of martial arts the funnyman couldn't resist trying out some kung fu as he publicised his new animated flick on home turf
His colleague Dustin - who was accompanied by wife Lisa - took an easier route into the headlines by hanging out with one of the cartoon characters
2 JUNE 2008
With their Kung Fu Panda co-star Angelina Jolie beginning an extended maternity leave in France, Jack Black and Dustin Hoffman got to share the limelight at the animated flick's LA premiere.
Funnyman Jack was in typically madcap mode, showing off his martial arts manoeuvres in front of the cameras at Grauman's Chinese Theatre.
Laid-back veteran Dustin - the voice of panda fighter Shifu - didn't try to keep up with him. Instead the two-time Oscar-winner came up with a simpler strategy to get the flashbulbs blazing – posing with a giant stuffed panda.
In the family friendly movie the comedic talent portrays Po, a work shy bear who nevertheless dreams of becoming a great martial arts warrior with the help of Dustin's character.
According to the Frat Pack actor the part wasn't much of a stretch. "I don't think I was playing a character when I played Po; I was just myself," quipped Jack. "I think of myself as a bear, I'm furry and soft and lazy and sometimes crazy. I am Po, Po is I. There was very little acting involved."