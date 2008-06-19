Will was in a jovial mood as he joined co-star Charlize in Leicester Square on Wednesday, later treating fans to a Tom Cruise-style walkabout to sign autographs and pose for pictures. "You guys always take really good care of me!" he told them
Pop star Javine and her beau Harvey were among the local celebrity guests
There's never a dull moment when US funnyman Will Smith is around - as the fun-loving actor demonstrated at the London premiere of his latest comedy flick Hancock. Taking a hands on approach to the red carpet duties he was sharing with co-star Charlize Theron, the actor ensured there were laughs aplenty at the Leicester Square screening on Wednesday.
"I was thinking about wearing Hancock's uniform, but it was a little tight and I thought it would be rather embarrassing," quipped the star, who dons an all-leather ensemble for his role as the down-and-out superhero in the movie. "I thought I'd just keep it simple and sexy," he added.
It was a dress code Charlize had clearly opted for too. The blonde was chic in an elegant black number.
Meanwhile, the former Fresh Prince star gave an insight into his always-chipper demeanor. "My life is exactly how I want it," he revealed. "So I couldn't even imagine wanting a super power!"