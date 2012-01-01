Uma and Arpad take an old-fashioned approach to their engagement

29 JUNE 2008

Hollywood actress Uma Thurman and her financier fiancé Arpad Busson have officially announced their engagement, and chose a British establishment to let everyone know.



Keen-eyed readers of Saturday's edition of The Times newspaper will have spotted, discretely placed amongst the other personal announcements, news of the couple's joy.



The declaration, headed: "Mr A Busson and Miss U Thurman", read: "The engagement is announced between Arpad, son of Mr Pascal Busson, of Paris, and Mrs Florence Harcourt-Smith of South of France, and Uma, daughter of Mr and Mrs Robert AF Thurman, of New York".



London-based multimillionaire 'Arki', who has two sons with supermodel Elle Macpherson, from whom he split in 2005, popped the question to the beautiful Kill Bill star with an eight-plus carat diamond surrounded by 20 smaller stones.



Uma, who has previously been married to actors Ethan Hawke and Gary Oldman, first stepped out with Arki last summer after meeting him at a private dinner in Milan. So far no date has been set for the wedding.