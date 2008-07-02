Angelina 'resting' in French hospital ahead of twins' birth

Angelina Jolie has checked into a hospital in the South of France where she is to have the twins she's expecting with Brad Pitt.



A spokesman for Nice's Lenval clinic said the über-mum - who already has three adopted children and one biological daughter with the actor - would almost certainly stay there until the arrival of her babies.



"Ms Jolie came to the hospital last night as part of a preplanned rest period before she gives birth," said Nadine Bauer. "The visit has been planned for a long time, there are no complications. She's just resting."



The new additions to the Jolie-Pitt family are expected to be delivered by French doctor Michel Sussmann and American gynaecologist Jason Rothbart, who is due to fly to Europe later this week.



With interest in the new arrivals high a British magazine is even claiming to know the names of the babies. They are apparently to be called Isla Marcheline and Amelie Jane - Marcheline is after Angelina's late mother, while the other middle name is in honour of Brad's mum.